Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 149 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moller Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $123.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $126.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

