Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 181 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel raised its position in AON by 3.6% during the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in AON by 3.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $358.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.31. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $363.46.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.06.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

