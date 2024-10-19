Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 18,556 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,556 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $430.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $526.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.98 and a 1-year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,170 shares of company stock worth $20,638,737. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $485.00 price objective on Elevance Health in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.27.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

