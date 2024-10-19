Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 349 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $110.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.04.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

