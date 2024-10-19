Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Block were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Block alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Block by 27.6% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 10,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Block by 165.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 453,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,446,000 after acquiring an additional 282,550 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 1.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,715,608.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $539,404.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 580,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,572,170.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,715,608.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,932. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

View Our Latest Report on Block

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $74.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.