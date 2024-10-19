Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bloomin’ Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period.

BLMN opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 61.90% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.