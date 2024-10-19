Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$84.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$84.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.18.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.66%.
In other news, Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total value of C$709,560.00. 17.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
