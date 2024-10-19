Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $165.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Boot Barn traded as high as $169.83 and last traded at $169.61, with a volume of 161586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.10.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BOOT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $147.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,830,000 after purchasing an additional 649,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $32,779,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,212.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after buying an additional 263,444 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,532,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 545,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after acquiring an additional 124,060 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 2.12.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

