Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $165.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Boot Barn traded as high as $169.83 and last traded at $169.61, with a volume of 161586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.10.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BOOT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $147.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.
Institutional Trading of Boot Barn
Boot Barn Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 2.12.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
