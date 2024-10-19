Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives C$43.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLX shares. Desjardins upped their price target on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Boralex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$36.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Boralex has a one year low of C$25.40 and a one year high of C$36.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.06. Boralex had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of C$180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$211.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.3383764 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

