Bovie Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bovie Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.71. Bovie Medical shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 129,500 shares trading hands.
Bovie Medical Price Performance
About Bovie Medical
Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bovie Medical
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Bovie Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bovie Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.