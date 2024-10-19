Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 894.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 901.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 835.0% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 32,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2,349.1% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 31,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 30,327 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $179.89 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

