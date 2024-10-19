Brokerages Set Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target at $270.56

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,939,211.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $1,332,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,731 shares in the company, valued at $15,939,211.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.49, for a total transaction of $1,664,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,374 shares of company stock worth $18,571,912. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUOL opened at $286.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $140.16 and a fifty-two week high of $297.56.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duolingo will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

