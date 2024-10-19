Brokerages Set Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Price Target at $157.00

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $173.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.54 and its 200 day moving average is $142.78. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $94.67 and a 52 week high of $175.21.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $33,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,496.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,917 shares of company stock worth $1,513,129 in the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 24,074.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,647,000 after acquiring an additional 499,535 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 87.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 347,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 161,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,459,000 after purchasing an additional 143,560 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,141,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15,061.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,363,000 after buying an additional 69,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

