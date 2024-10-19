Brokerages Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price at $14.50

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.94. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.