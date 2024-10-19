Brokerages Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price at $14.50

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.
PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 1.0 %
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
