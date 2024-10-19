Brokerages Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target at $81.24

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.24.

Get Roku alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,933.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Roku news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,582.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,933.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,566 shares of company stock worth $5,254,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,925 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,533,000 after purchasing an additional 380,409 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Roku by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 342,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,314,000 after buying an additional 198,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 645.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 191,831 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $80.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 2.08. Roku has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $108.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.