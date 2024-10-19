Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,103.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,857 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 899.6% in the 3rd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 551,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,187,000 after acquiring an additional 496,605 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 833.4% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 116,056 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 905.1% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 976.8% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 807.4% during the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

Broadcom stock opened at $179.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.52 and its 200-day moving average is $153.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

