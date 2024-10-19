Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $58.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. Cameco has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 71.5% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 99.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

