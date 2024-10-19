Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.
Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $58.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. Cameco has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.76 and a beta of 0.90.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
