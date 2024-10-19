Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$55.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$55.75 to C$55.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.38.

CAR.UN stock opened at C$50.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$40.52 and a 52-week high of C$56.71. The firm has a market cap of C$8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.88, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

