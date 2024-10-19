Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 93.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Stock Performance

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cannae Announces Dividend

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.32). Cannae had a negative net margin of 93.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Cannae’s payout ratio is currently -8.82%.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

