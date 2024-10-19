Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Tourmaline Bio FY2024 Earnings

Get Tourmaline Bio alerts:

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Tourmaline Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.85) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Shares of Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. Tourmaline Bio has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRML. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Tourmaline Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 134.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni bought 5,221 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $71,997.59. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,221 shares in the company, valued at $71,997.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

