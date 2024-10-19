Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 460.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,900 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,581 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 895.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,551,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,210,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,340,000 after buying an additional 981,628 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,240,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,002,000 after buying an additional 590,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,633,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.80 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

