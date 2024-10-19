Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,770,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $37.02 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.97.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

