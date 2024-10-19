CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target Raised to $35.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. CareDx has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $34.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $92.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 53.73%. Analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,174,638.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,992.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $702,327.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,746.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,174,638.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,992.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,340 shares of company stock worth $3,025,415 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CareDx by 1,021.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth about $62,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 175.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 10,267.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

