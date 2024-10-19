Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$158.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$154.00 to C$158.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$182.00 to C$189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$159.91.

Cargojet stock opened at C$138.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$143.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -145.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$130.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$124.87.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($1.15). Cargojet had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of C$230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 5.890933 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

