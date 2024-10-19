CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) Shares Up 2.4% – Here’s Why

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. 118,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 810,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

CBL & Associates Properties Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments.

