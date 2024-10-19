Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,342 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cencora alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cencora

Cencora Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE COR opened at $237.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.75 and a twelve month high of $247.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.