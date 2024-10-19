CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.91.

Several research firms have commented on CNP. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP opened at $30.11 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

