Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several research firms recently commented on CNTA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,197,941.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $51,362.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,197,941.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,535. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,492 shares of company stock worth $4,641,902. 11.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $90,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.46. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 13.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

