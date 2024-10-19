Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 150.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.89.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $206.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

