China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Trading Up 13.7 %
China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $8.85.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
