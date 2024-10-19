Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $65.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

View Our Latest Report on Ciena

Ciena Stock Down 1.8 %

CIEN stock opened at $65.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.94. Ciena has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $69.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $236,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,485,797.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $135,278.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $236,005.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,485,797.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $568,123 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ciena by 424.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.