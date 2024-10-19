Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CGX. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.71.

Cineplex Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CGX stock opened at C$10.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$658.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$7.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.01.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$277.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 1.0754912 EPS for the current year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

