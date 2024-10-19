ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

CLIR stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a market cap of $41.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.06.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

