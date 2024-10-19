Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.10.

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.65. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.73.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,290 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 59,390 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 694.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 346,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 302,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

Further Reading

