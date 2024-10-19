Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Head to Head Survey

Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Collective Audience has a beta of -1.46, suggesting that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Collective Audience and GBT Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collective Audience 0 0 0 0 N/A GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Collective Audience and GBT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collective Audience N/A N/A N/A GBT Technologies N/A -21.88% 5,060.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Collective Audience and GBT Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collective Audience $12.14 million 0.87 -$4.57 million N/A N/A GBT Technologies $1.20 billion 0.00 -$17.76 million N/A N/A

Collective Audience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GBT Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of Collective Audience shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of Collective Audience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.9% of GBT Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GBT Technologies beats Collective Audience on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience, Inc. provides e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions in the United States. Its digital marketing business enables brands and agencies to advertise across digital media and connected TV platforms. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Collective Audience, Inc. is a subsidiary of Logiq, Inc.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company also offers IT consulting services; and sells electronic products. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

