Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,985 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $204,000.
Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical
In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,166.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of COLL stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.94. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $42.29.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.62% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Collegium Pharmaceutical
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.