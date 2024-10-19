Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,985 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,166.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of COLL stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.94. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.62% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.