Comparing China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE – Get Free Report) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get China Health Industries alerts:

Risk and Volatility

China Health Industries has a beta of -20.28, indicating that its stock price is 2,128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Health Industries and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Health Industries N/A -7.45% -5.55% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -8,454.87% -121.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

58.8% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of China Health Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares China Health Industries and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Health Industries $110,000.00 196.62 -$410,000.00 ($0.02) -16.50 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals $12.00 million 0.10 -$44.22 million ($21.92) -0.03

China Health Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals. China Health Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for China Health Industries and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Health Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12,566.67%. Given ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than China Health Industries.

About China Health Industries

(Get Free Report)

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells health products. The company operates through three segments: Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others. The company offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, hemp frozen age nourishing creams, hemp seed beers, and hemp seeds. It also provides health supplements, including Sailuozhi soft capsule, which is made from frog oil, soybean isoflavone, procyanidine, and vitamin E for freckle removal and skin moisture supplements under the QunLe brand; and propolis and black ant capsule that is made from propolis, black ant, acanthopanax, and astragalus root under the Kindlink brand. In addition, the company offers health products for acne removal, relieving eyestrain, enhancing bone density, enhancing memory, enhancing nutritional anemia and chloasma, relaxing bowels and promoting the discharge of lead, enhancing immunity and relieving physical fatigue, and dispelling chloasma, as well as iron and multivitamin, and mineral supplements. Further, it manufactures and sells various types of medical drugs, such as enema glycerini, umguentumacidi borici camphoratum, ge hong beriberi water, pelvic inflammation suppository, injury and paralysis tincture, indometacin and furazolidone suppositories, injury and rheumatism relieving paste, refining goupi cream, muskiness pain relieving paste, muskiness bone strengthener paste, matrine suppositories, ethacriding lactate solution, iodine tincture, mercurochrome solution, hydrogen peroxide solution, halcinonide cream, compound fluocinonide tincture, and policresulen vaginal suppository. The company primarily sells its products through sales personnel and sales agents. China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Harbin City, the People's Republic of China.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises eblasakimab (ASLAN004), a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is under Phase 2 developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and farudodstat (ASLAN003), an orally active, potent inhibitor of human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase currently under Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It has research collaboration agreement with Zenyaku Kogyo Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of eblasakimab in atopic dermatitis and all other indications in Japan. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for China Health Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Health Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.