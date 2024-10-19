Comparing Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) and Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vigil Neuroscience has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $3.60 million 48.89 -$117.17 million ($10.20) -0.83 Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A -$82.64 million ($2.12) -1.87

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Vigil Neuroscience”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vigil Neuroscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies. Vigil Neuroscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adverum Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Adverum Biotechnologies and Vigil Neuroscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 1 5 0 2.83 Vigil Neuroscience 1 0 4 0 2.60

Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus target price of $28.17, suggesting a potential upside of 232.15%. Vigil Neuroscience has a consensus target price of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 319.19%. Given Vigil Neuroscience’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vigil Neuroscience is more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Vigil Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -74.45% -44.81% Vigil Neuroscience N/A -76.02% -62.85%

About Adverum Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials. The company is developing ADVM-062 (AAV.7m8-L-opsin), a novel gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of blue cone monochromacy via a single IVT injection. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; GenSight Biologics; Lexeo Therapeutics; and Virovek, Inc. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease. The company is also developing VG-3927, an orally-available small molecule TREM2 agonist to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction, with an initial focus on Alzheimer’s disease in genetically defined subpopulations, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial. It has license agreement with Amgen Inc. to commercially develop, manufacture, use, distribute, and sell therapeutic products containing compounds that bind to TREM2. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.