Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRK. Piper Sandler cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

View Our Latest Report on Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CRK opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,732,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,646,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,474,860.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,732,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,646,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,474,860.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma bought 981,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,946,626.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,931,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,309,123.87. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,712,733 shares of company stock worth $67,816,851. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 26.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,696,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,252 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd raised its position in Comstock Resources by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 12,125,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,858,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 775.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,086,000 after buying an additional 775,371 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,544,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,270,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,567,000 after buying an additional 362,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.