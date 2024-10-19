Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 722 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 64,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $93.10 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $107.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.79.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

