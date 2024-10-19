Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $176,000 Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GGN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $4.42 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

(Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.