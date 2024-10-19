Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 3,640 Shares of TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG – Free Report) by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.28% of TBG Dividend Focus ETF worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TBG Dividend Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $119,000.

TBG Dividend Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TBG opened at $32.81 on Friday. TBG Dividend Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.55.

TBG Dividend Focus ETF Profile

The TBG Dividend Focus ETF (TBG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying US companies selected using fundamental analysis. The fund seeks to provide income and long-term capital appreciation TBG was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by EA Series Trust.

