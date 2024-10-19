Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 1,642 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter.

FSIG stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

