ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $143,000. &PARTNERS grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,927 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $144.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $105.64 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $122.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

