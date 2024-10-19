Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $116.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $103.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

ED stock opened at $106.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

