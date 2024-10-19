Contrasting BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) and Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for Sprott and BTC Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sprott
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.00
|BTC Digital
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Sprott and BTC Digital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sprott
|$157.42 million
|7.81
|$41.80 million
|$1.79
|26.56
|BTC Digital
|$6.77 million
|0.52
|-$2.82 million
|N/A
|N/A
Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than BTC Digital.
Volatility and Risk
Sprott has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTC Digital has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Sprott and BTC Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sprott
|26.46%
|13.50%
|10.67%
|BTC Digital
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Sprott beats BTC Digital on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Sprott
Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
About BTC Digital
BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.