Contrasting BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) and Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Get Sprott alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sprott and BTC Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 0 0 1 4.00 BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

28.3% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of BTC Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Sprott shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sprott and BTC Digital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $157.42 million 7.81 $41.80 million $1.79 26.56 BTC Digital $6.77 million 0.52 -$2.82 million N/A N/A

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than BTC Digital.

Volatility and Risk

Sprott has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTC Digital has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and BTC Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 26.46% 13.50% 10.67% BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sprott beats BTC Digital on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About BTC Digital

(Get Free Report)

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.