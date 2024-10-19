Contrasting LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) & Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF)

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Wolters Kluwer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wolters Kluwer and LegalZoom.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolters Kluwer 0 0 0 0 N/A LegalZoom.com 2 6 1 0 1.89

Valuation and Earnings

LegalZoom.com has a consensus price target of $9.79, suggesting a potential upside of 40.20%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Wolters Kluwer.

This table compares Wolters Kluwer and LegalZoom.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolters Kluwer N/A N/A N/A $1.28 134.07 LegalZoom.com $677.51 million 1.94 $13.95 million $0.11 63.45

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than Wolters Kluwer. LegalZoom.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wolters Kluwer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wolters Kluwer and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolters Kluwer N/A N/A N/A LegalZoom.com 3.10% 22.36% 7.19%

Dividends

Wolters Kluwer pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. LegalZoom.com pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.6%. Wolters Kluwer pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LegalZoom.com pays out 1,309.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Wolters Kluwer on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments. The Health segment offers clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that drive effective decision-making and improved outcomes across healthcare. It serves hospitals, healthcare organizations, clinicians, students, schools, libraries, payers, life sciences, and pharmacies. The Tax & Accounting segment offers solutions that help tax, accounting, and audit professionals to drive productivity, navigate change, and deliver better outcomes. It serves accounting firms, tax and auditing departments, businesses of all sizes, government agencies, libraries, and universities. The Financial & Corporate Compliance segment offers solutions for legal entity compliance and banking product compliance. It serves corporations, small businesses, law firms, banks, non-bank lenders, credit unions, insurers, and securities firms. The Legal & Regulatory segment provides information, insights, and workflow solutions for changing regulatory obligations, managing risk, and increasing efficiency. It provides solutions for legal and compliance professionals in law firms, corporate legal departments, universities, and government organizations. The Corporate Performance & ESG segment offers enterprise software to drive financial and sustainability performance and manage risks, meet reporting requirements, improve safety and productivity, and reduce environmental impact. It serves corporate finance, audit, planning, risk, environmental, health and safety, operational risk management, and sustainability professionals in corporations, banks, and governments. Wolters Kluwer N.V. was founded in 1836 and is based in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations. It also provides consumer, estate planning, and other services comprising last will and testament, living will, living trust, power of attorney, and name change. In addition, the company offers subscriptions services, including registered agent, compliance, attorney advice, tax advice and preparation, eSignature, virtual mail and check deposit services, trademark monitoring, and estate planning bundle. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

