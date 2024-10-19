CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of CoreCivic worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CXW. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CoreCivic by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CXW stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $490.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,449.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 8,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $100,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,715.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,449.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,996 shares of company stock worth $2,177,640. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

