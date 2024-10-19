Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Acquires 372,591 Shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Stock

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 372,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $2,060,428.23. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,250. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of DRUG stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The stock has a market cap of $209.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.55 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

