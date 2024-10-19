Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 971 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 605,352 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in General Motors by 786.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 87,591 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 77,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

NYSE:GM opened at $49.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

